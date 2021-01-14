Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Jamie Ritchie has 23 caps for Scotland

Scotland flanker Jamie Ritchie has signed a new contract to remain at Edinburgh.

Ritchie, 24, has emerged as a star for club and country over the past two years and would undoubtedly have attracted interest from other clubs.

His retention is a huge boost for Scottish rugby, coming soon after Edinburgh team-mate Hamish Watson also committed his future to the club.

Ritchie has 23 caps, having made his Scotland debut against Canada in 2018.