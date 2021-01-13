Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tevita Ratuva has previously played for Brisbane in Australia's National Rugby Championship

Fiji second-row Tevita Ratuva will leave Scarlets at the end of the season to join Brive.

Scarlets signed Ratuva, known as "Tex", from French Top 14 side Bordeaux-Begles in the summer of 2019.

The 25-year-old played for Fiji in the 2019 World Cup after making his Test debut in July earlier that year.

Scarlets already have Wales second-row Jake Ball departing at the end of the season, as he leaves to be closer to his family in Australia.

"Tex has accepted an offer to join Brive in France and we wish him well for the next chapter of his career," said Scarlets general manager of rugby Jon Daniels.