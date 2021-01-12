Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Duncan Weir will return to Glasgow this summer five years after leaving

Scotland fly-half Duncan Weir says a return home and a long-term deal were "too good to turn down" after agreeing to rejoin Glasgow Warriors from English club Worcester next season.

Weir, 29, began his career with Glasgow and made 107 appearances - helping the club to the Pro12 title in 2015 - before a move to Edinburgh in 2016.

He signed for Worcester two years later and has been instrumental in keeping them in the Gallagher Premiership.

"It's massively exciting," said Weir.

"Glasgow is my home and Warriors is my boyhood club where it all began. It's always a massive honour pulling on the jersey.

"I'm excited to play a part in Glasgow's future and helping drive the club on to winning more silverware and competing at the top end of the table.

"The chance to go home and the faith that Glasgow have put in me with a long-term contract with everything that is going on in the world, it's a good decision for my family and rugby-wise."

Weir, who also had interest from another English Premiership club, will replace Gloucester-bound Scotland colleague Adam Hastings at Scotstoun.

Glasgow head coach Danny Wilson says the 30-cap international's experience will be a "real asset".

Worcester director of rugby Alan Solomons said the Premiership club are sorry to lose Weir, adding: "Duncie is a fantastic bloke who has made a terrific contribution to Warriors."