Former Ulster and Connacht scrum-half Kieran Campbell won three Ireland caps in 2005

Ulster academy manager Kieran Campbell has been appointed head coach of Ireland's Under-20s side.

Campbell, who won three Ireland caps, had been assistant coach under Noel McNamara since 2017.

The 41-year-old will combine his roles with Ulster and Ireland.

He will be assisted by forwards coach Colm Tucker and former Ireland international Denis Leamy, who joins the backroom team as defence coach.

The Under-20 Six Nations and the Women's Six Nations have been pushed back until the "spring or summer" due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Campbell was made head coach of Ulster's academy in 2015 after a stint as the province's elite performance development officer.

"I'm really excited and privileged to take up this position with the Ireland Under-20 coaching team," said Campbell.

"The foundations have been laid already under Noel McNamara, with Grand Slam success in the 2019 Six Nations campaign and a hugely positive 2020 season.

"I hope to build on this in 2021 with an exciting young group of players, working alongside a fantastic coaching staff."