Tom Whiteley was previously with Bristol and Harlequins academies before joining Saracens

Bristol have confirmed Saracens scrum-half Tom Whiteley will join the club from next season on a two-year deal.

The former Bristol academy player has made 49 appearances for Saracens to date and made his first Premiership start against the Bears in 2018.

"I'm excited by the opportunity," the 25-year-old said. "Now is the time for a new challenge for me.

"Everybody can see the direction the club is heading and the ambition Pat Lam and the team are showing."