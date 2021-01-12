Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Rob Kearney scored 16 tries in 95 Ireland appearances

Former Ireland and Leinster full-back Rob Kearney wants to bring a "winning mindset" to Western Force during his year-long stint in Australia.

Kearney, 34, was capped 95 times by Ireland and won the Six Nations on four occasions.

He won four European Cups and six Pro14 titles in his 15 years with Leinster.

"I'm very lucky that I've come from some teams and some cultures where we've won a lot of trophies and silverware," said Kearney.

"Hopefully, I can incorporate some of that winning mindset and what it takes to be a real high-performance team."

Kearney arrived in Brisbane in December and trained with his new team-mates for the first time on Tuesday after completely his two-week quarantine.

"I think I've lost a kilogram or two after the few weeks' quarantine. So I'll be asking the boys to stack on more weight," added Kearney, who said he bench-pressed his hotel bed in the absence of proper fitness equipment.

"When you're forced to have to adapt, you can make sessions up pretty quickly and can surprise yourself with how much work you can get done in a small room."

Western Force welcome defending champions Brumbies in their Super Rugby AU season opener on 19 February.