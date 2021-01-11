Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Kyle Sinckler started Bristol's 20-7 Premiership win at champions Exeter which took them top of the table

Bristol Bears and England prop Kyle Sinckler has been cited after allegedly swearing at a referee.

The British & Irish Lions forward was heard using foul language towards Karl Dickson in Saturday's Premiership win at Exeter.

The 27-year-old was spoken to by Dickson on the pitch and will appear before a disciplinary panel on Tuesday.

If found guilty of "failing to respect the authority of the match official", he faces a minimum ban of two weeks.