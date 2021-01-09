Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jamie Roberts scored one of Dragons' two tries in their Pro14 defeat to Ospreys on 9 January

Wales centre Jamie Roberts believes he is playing as well as he was in his 20s as he looks to extend his stay with Dragons.

Roberts, 34, declared "age is but a number" after an impressive display in Dragons' defeat to Ospreys.

He is keen to sign up for a second season at Rodney Parade after seven years out of Wales.

"That Covid break has re-energised me and I feel 28 again, no let's say 26," he told BBC Sport Wales.

"I feel I'm playing as well now as in my mid to late 20s.

"It's up to the Dragons to start those conversations (about a new deal). I haven't had them yet but if they want to chat about that, then crack on."

Roberts agreed a one-season deal with Dragons in August 2020.

The former Cardiff Blues stalwart has played for Racing 92, Harlequins, Bath and South Africa's Stormers as well as winning 94 Wales caps and making three Test appearances on two tours with the British and Irish Lions.

He says it will be frustrating should Dragons be denied a chance to play in the European Champions Cup in January, with the tournament set to be put on hold because of the French government's concerns about matches with British and Irish clubs amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dragons were hit by a raft of virus-related withdrawals on the day of their return to the European top flight against Wasps in December and have not recovered their momentum since.

"It would be frustrating, we're meant to play Bordeaux at home but the chances of that look slim. We want to play in the Champions Cup next year, we're privileged to play in it this year but the defeat against Wasps put us on the back foot," Roberts said.

"Our chances of progressing have probably gone after two rounds but I guess our focus now is to be high enough in the league to play Champions Cup next year."

Newport-born Roberts is preparing for life as a father as his fiancee, Nicole Ransom, is less than six weeks away from giving birth to their first child.

"It'll probably change me as a bloke, massively excited and I can't wait," the centre revealed.

"But they'll ship me out (of hospital) two hours after the birth (because of virus restrictions) so hopefully Nicole can enjoy the champagne on her own!"