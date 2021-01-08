Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Connacht stunned Leinster at the RDS

Guinness Pro14: Connacht v Munster Venue: The Sportsground, Galway Date: Saturday, 9 January Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Report on the BBC Sport website

Andy Friend has made four changes from Connacht's historic victory away to Leinster ahead of Munster's visit to The Sportsground.

Finlay Bealham, Ultan Dillane, Sean O'Brien and Ben O'Donnell come into Connacht's team for the Pro14 derby.

Winger Shane Daly is the only player to be retained from Munster's defeat by Ulster.

Peter O'Mahony captains the team as Irish internationals CJ Stander, Conor Murray, and Keith Earls return.

After last week's historic win at the RDS Arena, Connacht have been further boosted by the return of a number of internationals and others after injury absences.

Bealham is restored to tighthead prop alongside Denis Buckley and Shane Delahunt while Dillane and Quinn Roux will form a second-row partnership.

O'Brien returns in the back three after returning from injury and is joined by Conor Oliver and Sean Masterson.

Caolan Blade, Jack Carty, Tom Daly, Sammy Arnold, Alex Wootton and John Porch all retain their positions in the backline as O'Donnell makes his first start for the province.

Munster fell to a narrow defeat by Ulster in Belfast

After sending a second-string team to Belfast, Johann van Graan has bolstered Munster with a number of returning Irish internationals.

James Cronin, Kevin O'Byrne and Stephen Archer make up the front row while Gavin Coombes is joined by Ireland quartet Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne, O'Mahony and Stander to complete the pack.

JJ Hanrahan partners Murray at half-back and the centre duo of Damian De Allende and Chris Farrell should offer the visitors a powerful outlet in the middle of the park.

Daly is named on the wing and Keith Earls and Mike Haley complete the starting team. Fineen Wycherley is set to make his 50th appearance for Munster if called upon from the bench.

Connacht: Porch, O'Donnell; Arnold, T Daly; Wootton; Carty, Blade; Bealham, Buckley, Delahunt; Dillane, Roux; O'Brien, Oliver, Masterson.

Repalcements: Heffernan, Burke, Robertson-McCoy, Thornbury, Boyle, Marmion, Kilgallen, Sullivan.

Munster: Haley; Earls, Farrell, de Allende, Daly; Hanrahan, Murray; Cronin, O'Byrne, Archer; Kleyn, Beirne; Coombes, O'Mahony (c), Stander.

Replacements: N Scannell, J Wycherley, Knox, F Wycherley, Holland, McCarthy, Healy, R Scannell.