Cardiff Blues have confirmed head coach John Mulvihill has left the region with Dai Young returning as interim director of rugby.

Blues say Mulvihill has left his position with immediate effect because of personal reasons.

The Australian took to the helm ahead of the 2018-19 season but departs as he approaches the final months of his three-year contract.

Young returns to the Arms Park a decade after leaving Blues for Wasps.

