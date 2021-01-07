McFarland coaches an Ulster team which has won all 10 of its Pro14 games this season

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland has penned a new two-year contract extension with the Irish province.

The 48-year-old, who joined Ulster in August 2018, has regularly guided the team to the knock-out stages of the Pro14 and Champions Cup.

"I'm delighted to be signing again with Ulster," said the Englishman.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed working and learning with some really good people - I'm looking forward to continuing to help drive on our improvement."

He added: "As a group, we are extremely ambitious in our aim to be consistently competing for championships.

"With exciting young talent continuing to emerge out of our Academy system, joining forces with the proven talent within our squad - many of whom have been recently recognised at international level - I look forward to what the weeks and months ahead hold as we take on our next challenges in the domestic league and in Europe this season."

Making the grade

Ulster reached the Pro14 final for the first time in seven years in September and have won their first 10 league games this season.

"I'm extremely pleased to see Dan extend his commitment to Ulster Rugby, giving us the opportunity to continue to build on the fantastic work that he has done in his time here so far," said Ulster Rugby CEO Jonny Petrie.

"It is plain to see, both on and off the field of play, the ethos that he has instilled in the group, and that is being borne out both in our performances and our results - a team of which the people of Ulster can be rightly and fiercely proud.

"I'm looking forward to working with Dan in the coming years, to see where we can take this. It's an exciting prospect."