Cantwell in action for Ireland against England in the 2014 World Cup semi-final

Former Ireland centre Lynne Cantwell believes the postponement of the Rugby World Cup European Qualification tournament could prove beneficial for Ireland.

World Rugby and Rugby Europe postponed the tournament, originally scheduled for September 2020, for a second time in November due to the ongoing challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic. A rescheduled date has yet to be announced.

Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound Extra Time about the current period of uncertainty in women's rugby Cantwell said:

"Ireland are at stage where they've so much to do and learn and develop, they will be using this opportunity to get better at all of the things they need to get better at."

The current Ireland squad is much removed from the highs experienced between 2013 and 2016, when Ireland won a Six Nations Grand Slam, a Six Nations Championship and made history by becoming the first Irish side to reach the semi-finals of a World Cup.

In recent years the squad has had to rebuild after a series of high-profile retirements including former captain Fiona Coghlan and vice-captain Cantwell. It has also had to adjust to a more competitive and professional rugby environment.

Game time needed

"What they're hugely lacking, like everybody is in the world, is game time. They only had one of their two postponed Six Nations games played again.

"A couple of the Irish internationals who play for Wasps and Quins [Harlequins] in England have been able to get a couple of games but the Irish club league hasn't gone ahead, so I think they are just desperate for game time; they've been playing games in camp but you can't replicate international test experience and that's what lots of them need."

The majority of the current Ireland squad play club rugby at amateur level in the All-Ireland League (AIL). The IRFU had planned for a new shortened league to start on 9 January but current Covid-19 guidelines mean that this will not be possible.

The Covid-19 pandemic has also impacted on provincial rugby with Ulster, Munster, Connacht and Leinster having not played a competitive fixture since 2019.

The Premier 15s, the top tier of women's rugby in England, in contrast, has been able to continue due to its elite level classification, albeit with adapted laws to minimise Covid-19 transmission.

Cantwell was capped 78 times by Ireland

Squad Competition

Cantwell, who competed in four World Cups and one 7s World Cup, believes there are signs of progress within the Ireland set-up.

"This is the first time that there's been a lot of squad competition, for a couple of reasons, one is that the squad has been building over the last couple of years and there's more players playing the game, so there's more competition which is always good.

"They've had a lot of the sevens squad that are training with the 15s and playing with the 15s and competing for spots, so that's really good and that's competitive, so that's going to generate a little bit of energy and competitive energy within the squad, but nothing obviously replicates competition against another team"

Players Must Step Up

Cantwell feels that responsibility for improvement must lie with the players as well as the IRFU.

"The girls themselves have to drive the standards of what type of game they want to play. I think there is more in every single one of them.

"The Wasps and Quins girls that have gone over to play in the English league are driving the standards and bringing that back.

"The girls need to continue to zoom out from where they're at because the standard that they're playing in Ireland at the moment isn't enough, they need to be better, they need to keep that perspective and zooming out to say this is what standard I need to be playing at, how do I get there and work damn hard to get there!"

'We need Ireland to be there'

The Rugby World Cup 2021 is set to take place in September and will be hosted by reigning champions New Zealand. It will be the first time the women's version of the tournament has been hosted in the southern hemisphere.

"Every country's doing their best to try and get their game time; it will be a great World Cup because there's an awful lot more teams now that are competitive.

"We just need Ireland to qualify, but it will be tough because Scotland are a good team, Italy are a good team, Spain are a really, really good team that are definitely putting their name in the hat, so fingers crossed!"

To qualify Ireland must win the rescheduled qualifier tournament. If they finish second, they will get one final opportunity to qualify via a world repechage tournament.