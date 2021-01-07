Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Down's senior footballers have not played since losing their Ulster Championship semi-final to Cavan on 15 November

Down GAA say they do not expect to face any sanctions after a number of their senior footballers gathered on Tuesday.

While their elite status grants Down's senior panel the opportunity to train amid Northern Ireland's current lockdown, the GAA has banned all collective training until February.

Chairman of Down GAA Jack Devaney confirmed that police attended the gathering at Abbey Christian Brothers' Grammar School having received a call from a member of the public, but were "fully satisfied there was no issue".

"Some of our squad members did gather for approximately 40 minutes at Abbey CBS college on Tuesday evening to discuss individual training programmes," said Devaney.

"Down GAA has notified Croke Park of the development. We were clear that we were not doing any collective training and indeed haven't trained as a group since mid-November.

"We anticipate that no sanctions will arise from this.

"Approximately 18 attended, and in line with protocols were split into two groups; many were new to the squad and received induction packages and individual programmes until inter-county training resumes."

Down's 2020 season belatedly ended on 15 November, when they were knocked out of the Ulster Championship by eventual winners Cavan.

The Mourne Men are set to play Division Two football this season having been promoted in October.