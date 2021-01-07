Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Stockdale limped off late in Ulster's win over Munster last weekend

Pro14: Leinster v Ulster Venue: RDS Arena, Dublin Date: Friday, 8 January Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster MW, BBC Radio Foyle and the BBC Sport website

Jacob Stockdale will miss Ulster's crucial Pro14 meeting against Leinster on Friday with a knee injury.

Michael Lowry replaces the Ireland international at full-back in the only change to Ulster's backline for the trip to Dublin.

Leinster skipper Johnny Sexton has passed return to play protocols and will lead his side from fly-half.

The reigning champions have picked a strong side with Jordan Larmour set for his first appearance since October.

Leinster: Keenan; Larmour, R Byrne, Henshaw, Kearney; Sexton (capt), Gibson-Park; Healy, Cronin, Porter; Fardy, Ryan; Ruddock, Van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Tracy, E Byrne, Bent, Molony, Conan, L McGrath, H Byrne, J O'Brien.

Ulster: Lowry; Faddes, Hume, McCloskey, McIlroy; Burns, Cooney; Warwick, Herring, Moore, O'Connor, Carter (capt.); Jones, Murphy, Coetzee.

Replacements: Andrew, O'Sullivan, O'Toole, Treadwell, Timoney, Shanahan, Madigan, Moxham.