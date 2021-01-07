Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Liam Williams was injured playing for Wales against Italy in December

Pro14: Cardiff Blues v Scarlets Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Saturday, 9 Jan Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C; live BBC Radio Wales commentary and live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live scores; highlights on Scrum V, BBC Two Wales, Sun, 10 Jan from 17:30 GMT

Scarlets will have Wales backs Liam Williams, Jonathan Davies and Leigh Halfpenny available for Saturday's Pro14 Welsh derby at Cardiff Blues.

All three sat out New Year's Day's win over Dragons, with Scarlets managing Williams' return from an ankle injury.

However, they will be without Wales lock Jake Ball after he injured his knee against Dragons.

"He's walking around but he's going to go through rehab," said Scarlets head coach Glenn Delaney.

"I haven't had a read on how long that will be but, gee, he's an important guy for us and for Wales as well.

"He's got a medial collateral [ligament] knee injury. It's just the timeframe I can't tell you."

Scarlets' long-term injury absentees include fly-half Rhys Patchell and flankers Aaron Shingler and James Davies.

"I'm optimistic that we'll see them back before the end of the season," said Delaney.

"They're all quite different in terms of how they're working.

"I'd love to say these guys will be in full training in a couple of weeks' time but I just can't do that at this moment - their health is our prime concern. Time's the thing they need on their side."

Richard Hodges and John Mulvihill

Defence coach Richard Hodges will be in charge of Cardiff Blues on Saturday with head coach John Mulvihill absent this week for personal reasons and set to leave the region.

Wales fly-half Jarrod Evans is fit to return but centre Garyn Smith will be missing for at least five months after suffering a knee injury in the defeat against Ospreys at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Wales flanker Josh Navidi and Ellis Jenkins are back in full training, but will not feature this weekend.

Navidi has not played since August 2020 after suffering concussion in training, while Jenkins has been sidelined since November 2018 after experiencing a serious knee injury.

This will be Cardiff Blues' second game back at Cardiff City Stadium, following their New Year's Day defeat there by Ospreys.

Having also used Rodney Parade in Newport as a temporary base while their home ground Cardiff Arms Park was used to support the National Health Service during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, Cardiff Blues are planning a return to the Arms Park in time to welcome Newcastle Falcons in a European Challenge Cup match on 23 January.

Referee: Craig Evans (WRU)

Assistant referees: Ben Whitehouse, Mike English (both WRU)

TMO: Sean Brickell (WRU)