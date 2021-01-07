Matty Rea in action during Ulster's win over Munster at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday

Pro14: Leinster v Ulster Venue: RDS Arena, Dublin Date: Friday, 8 January Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster MW, BBC Radio Foyle and the BBC Sport website

Ulster's Matty Rea says coming up against Leinster offers up the chance to "test yourself against one of the best back rows in Europe".

The two Irish provinces meet in a vital Pro14 Conference A encounter in Dublin on Friday, with the winner in a strong position to make the final on 27 March.

"It'll be a big battle but it's what you enjoy, the kind of pressure you want to put yourself under," said Rea.

"If we stick together and play as a unit then we can flourish."

Defending champions Leinster's 26-game unbeaten run in the Pro14 came to an end when they lost 35-24 to Connacht on Saturday, while Ulster made it 10 wins from 10 in this year's competition when they saw off Munster 15-10 in Belfast.

Ulster enjoy a 10-point lead over their Irish interprovincial rivals at the top of the group, although Leo Cullen's side have two matches in hand.

Strong Leinster back row 'all bring something different'

Rea made his seventh start of the season in the weekend win over Munster, having also come off the replacements' bench in the games against Connacht and Gloucester.

Ireland internationals Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris, Dan Leavy, Will Connors and Jack Conan are among the embarrassment of back row riches available to Leinster this weekend, along with Scott Penny and Josh Murphy should they be fit for selection.

"The Leinster back row all have aspects to their game that are very strong in and as a unit they have a great balance," observed Rea.

"Regardless of who plays they all bring something different.

"We didn't push on as well as we would have liked against Munster on Saturday night so we feel we have a point to prove, while Leinster will obviously be the same after losing to Connacht.

"Facing a wounded Leinster team will be a massive challenge for us like no other game we have played this season. We appreciate the effort that will have to go into this weekend."

'Stepping up' to replace Reidy

Ulster revealed earlier this week that flanker Sean Reidy was likely to be out for three months with after undergoing shoulder surgery.

"Sean is a big loss - he has been very impressive this season and has led our group of back row forwards," added Ballymena native Rea.

"It's sad to see, no-one likes to see anyone get injured but it is part and parcel of the game so the rest of us need to step up.

"We've been in the lucky position so far in the back row that everyone has been fit up to now and everyone is fighting for places and there has been plenty of competition these past few months."