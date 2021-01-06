Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Saturday's East Midlands derby between Northampton and Leicester has been cancelled due to "a number of positive" coronavirus tests in the Saints camp.

In addition to the confirmed cases, "further players" are also having to isolate as close contacts.

Saints - whose last Premiership fixture at London Irish was also called off - will not train again until Monday.

The game will not be rescheduled, with a Premiership Rugby panel deciding the allocation of points "in due course".

