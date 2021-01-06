Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Watson has made 116 appearances over 10 years with Edinburgh

Scotland back row Hamish Watson has signed a new "long-term" contract with Edinburgh.

The 29-year-old has been with the club for 10 years, and has been capped 36 times by Scotland.

Watson's extension comes just a day after it emerged winger Duhan van der Merwe, and second row Andrew Davidson will leave Edinburgh.

Head coach Richard Cockerill said it is "a great statement on our plans for this squad".

"He's an incredible, world-class athlete and rugby player and shows incredible commitment every time he takes to the field for club or country, but he also has a very good rugby brain," the Englishman added of Watson.

Edinburgh did not reveal the length of Watson's new deal.

The former Leicester academy player has been one of the club's most consistent performers in the last five years, helping them to become more competitive in the Pro14 and Europe, and has also shone for Scotland.

"I feel like the club has been, and is, heading in the right direction to win something over the next few years," Watson said.

"That is what I believe this group of players is capable of and it would be great to do it for the club and the fans."