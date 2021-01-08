Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Harlequins' Matt Symons (left) has been out of action since injury forced him off in the opening round defeat by Exeter

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Sunday, 10 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Harlequins and London Irish prepare to renew their local rivalry and their Premiership campaigns after separate Covid-19 outbreaks among their squads.

Harlequins lock Matt Symons returns from injury to face one of his former clubs as one of six changes from a home defeat by Bristol last month Bears.

Irish are back in action after having to forfeit their past two matches against Bath and Northampton Saints.

Australia lock Rob Simmons is set for his club debut off the bench.

Harlequins missed their trip to Worcester Warriors last Friday after one player tested positive and another six were ruled out through contact tracing.

England prop Joe Marler, centre Joe Marchant and former Irish scrum-half Scott Steele are among some of the players returning to the starting line-up.

Irish had "a number of positive cases" around the cancellation of the Bath and Northampton matches, which also led to the closure of their training ground.

Former Ireland and British and Irish Lions back row Sean O'Brien is back from injury to feature among the replacements but winger Ben Loader and prop Sekope Kepu are among those unavailable.

Harlequins head of rugby Paul Gustard told BBC Radio London:

"We need to piece together an 80-minute performance. When we have dominance, we need to capitalise against sides.

"The two Premiership fixtures that we've lost so far were against the top two in the league where we had our chances, but we weren't able to finish those sides off.

"We have an identity that we want to try and play to. If we do that and we're accurate, then we'll go far.

"If we don't, then it's a case that we're still not fully executing our game plans as well as we can."

London Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney told BBC Radio London:

"People are at different stages (of recovering from Covid-19). Some have been hit hard with the symptoms and some are further along on their way back.

"I can't really say one statement that covers everyone.

"We have to look forward to the match rather than just coming up with a bunch of excuses. It's a challenge and everyone around the world is facing their own set of them. It is what it is and we have to just deal with.

"I have every confidence in the lads who will pull on the jersey on Sunday that they can do a job."

Harlequins: Brown; Lynagh, Marchant, Lang, Murley; Smith, Steele; Marler, Baldwin, Louw, Symons, Young, Lawday, Evans, Dombrandt (capt).

Replacements: Elia, Els, Kerrod, Tzard, White, Landajo, Tapuai, Morris.

London Irish: Parton; Stokes, Rona, Brophy Clews, Hassell-Collins; Jackson, Meehan; Elrington, Matu'u, Hoskins, Mahu, Mafi, Rogerson (capt), Cowan, Tuisue.

Replacements: Creevy, Goodrick-Clarke, Green, Simmons, Donnell O'Brien, Phipps, Meakes.

Referee: Tom Foley.

