Josh Beaumont, in the middle of this maul, got the crucial score to help Sale to victory last time out

Gallagher Premiership Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Friday, 8 January Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Sale Sharks make one change to the matchday squad, with Josh Beaumont returning to the starting XV and Dan du Preez dropping out.

Beaumont was Sale's matchwinner against Gloucester, coming off the bench to score a crucial try for interim boss Paul Deacon's first success in charge.

Worcester Warriors hand former England full-back Chris Pennell his first Premiership appearance this term.

Scotland's Duncan Weir returns at fly-half as one of five first XV changes.

Ollie Morris comes in at centre, Anton Bresler starts at lock and back-rower Matt Kvesic is back after illness forced him to miss the Northampton game.

Worcester, currently second-bottom in the Premiership, saw their last game against Harlequins postponed after positive Covid-19 cases in the Quins ranks.

They are without a win in five in all competitions since a narrow 11-10 win over London Irish in November, while Sale's victory over the Cherry and Whites last time out was their first win since also beating the Exiles in early December.

The visitors are now off the bottom of the table thanks to the four points they earned from the cancellation of the Quins game.

They will have new backs coach Mark Jones with them for the first time following the 45-times capped former Wales winger's midweek appointment.

Sale Sharks: S James; Roebuck, R du Preez, S Hill, Yarde; MacGinty, De Klerk; Rodd, Van der Merwe, Oosthuizen, Wiese, JP du Preez, Ross (capt), T Curry, Beaumont.

Replacements: Langdon, Morozov, Cooper-Woolley, Phillips, Dugdale, Cliff, L James, McGuigan.

Worcester Warriors: Pennell; Humphries, O Morris, Beck, David; Weir, Hougaard; Waller, Annett, Schonert, Bresler, Clegg, Hill (capt), Kvesic, Mama.

Replacements: Miller, Thmas, Palframan, Merrick, Du Preez, Lewis, Simpson, Shillcock.

