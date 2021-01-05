Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sean Reidy (left) is facing a three-month absence following shoulder surgery while Stockdale (right) is a doubt for Friday's game against Leinster

Jacob Stockdale could miss Ulster's game against Leinster because of a knee injury while Sean Reidy has been ruled out for three months following surgery.

Stockdale was injured late in Ulster's win over Munster on Saturday and the province will continue to monitor his fitness ahead of Friday's RDS game.

Reidy has undergone shoulder surgery after being injured in the European defeat by Gloucester before Christmas.

"He is expected to be sidelined for approximately 3 months," said Ulster.

The duo join a lengthy injury list that already includes Ireland internationals Iain Henderson, Will Addison, Jack McGrath and Luke Marshall plus Rob Baloucoune, Rob Lyttle, Louis Ludik and Angus Curtis.