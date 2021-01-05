British and Irish Lions: Playing South Africa tests in UK is contingency plan

By Tom EnglishBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments68

The Lions board are keen to ensure the series with South Africa goes ahead in front of fans
The British and Irish Lions series with South Africa could be held in the UK if Covid-19 prevents fans from travelling.

Reversing the venue is among the contingency plans discussed by the Lions board in the event that the trip has to be abandoned.

Instead, tour games would be played in Edinburgh, London, Cardiff and Dublin.

The Lions board has previously made it clear the tour can't proceed without fans, with 30,000 believed to be planning to travel to South Africa.

However, it is hoped that a vaccine would allow for fans to attend games in the UK by summer.

In a statement on Saturday the Lions board announced that they'd been having "repeated meetings to discuss all scenarios available and is in constant dialogue".

A warm-up contest with Japan is already scheduled for Murrayfield in Edinburgh on 26 June.

After that, the original plan is for the Lions to travel to South Africa to play five provincial games before the three-Test series against the world champions.

The revised plan would likely see the Test matches held at Cardiff's Principality Stadium and Wembley and Twickenham in London.

Government restrictions currently forbid fans from attending, but even if restrictions are lifted, the Lions board is worried that such a large movement of people could put any Covid-19 recovery in jeopardy.

It had been mooted that the tour might be delayed until 2022, but all four nations have Test matches scheduled for that summer window and are not keen on that switch.

Lions managing director Ben Calveley said: "It will meet throughout January and into February, if required, to review all relevant information and data.

"After further consultation with SA Rugby, we will update on the outcome of these meetings in due course."

Comments

Join the conversation

68 comments

  • If all travelling fans have had a vaccine and can prove this, why would they not be ok to travel?

    Switching to the UK just doesn’t feel right, other than from a money making perspective...

  • Postpone , it’s not a lions tour If the games are played at home, what’s the rush ..... purely financial , money should not be a consideration at this time .

  • So the RFU don't want the matches to be played without fans being there ... so what happens if the matches are rearranged to be played over here and our current restrictions are still in place so as not to allow spectators at games ?

    The spectator issue is just an excuse in my opinion. The RFU are just already preparing an excuse for if they lose the series.

  • With the South Africa Variant and the UK Variant it seems an unnecessary cross border coming together. Put greed to side and plan again further down the road when fans can enjoy the series properly. Full stadiums, beer flowing, and a proper celebration of rugby.

  • Anachronistic rubbish.

  • No. The whole concept of Lions is that the select band of UK and Ireland players come together to tour the southern hemisphere. Playing a home series is NOT a Lions tour and it should not happen. If it risks the Lions slot, then so be it. At least it will force the Unions to decide whether a Lions tour is a thing to be treasured or not.

  • Just play it in South Africa.

    Make it a proper Lions adventure.

  • Cancel it.....NOW.....

  • Absolutely NOT a good idea!! The identity will be lost and for what? Just to ensure the tests take place? Are the B&I Lions that desperate to play against the reigning RWC champs? What will it prove if they win? What will it prove if they lose? Nothing at all!!

    • twinprime replied:
      It never proves anything - one of the most pointless events on the sporting calendar. Always has been a non- event.

      Used to be amateurish rubbish, now its a blatant money grab to prop up a sport that makes no money most of the time.

  • Any cross border sport should be banned until this has all gone. SA players could just be importing it all over again

  • These games should be cancelled. It simply doesn't matter enough to be played at the moment.

  • Like drinking non alcoholic beer.

    There are bigger 'things' at play in the world (as much as a Lions and rugby fan as I am) than rugby.

    I'd rather delay it a year and then be able to watch it down the pub with other Lions fans.

    • twinprime replied:
      A rare species is a Lions fan. Dire sporting event with no relevance.

  • Seems a sensible contingency plan .. with a game at each national stadium, and a couple of decent warm up games for both teams around the nations .. Travelling to SA does not seem a viable option at the moment, and people, businesses, hotels and airlines need to make plans .. A real shame because I was looking forward to going.

  • What about the South African fans who want to see their team?

    • SteadersDad replied:
      stay in SA and watch it on Supersports cahnnel

  • As long as Farrell doesnt play i dont care where they play.read a comment re various pundits choices complaining about leaving englands flair players out.still laughing.

    • Nixon Mclane replied:
      You mean the 6 nations and rugby nations cup winning captain? Think he should be leading the lions with that CV

  • Greed seems to be the motive here,, focus should be on player and spectator safety,, all international sports should be cancelled until safety from COVID is assured

  • Much better idea, lets get plane loads of players, coaches, physios coming from SA to here - where, by the way, they have a strain even worse than our new covid variant. Brilliant.

  • Massive rugby fan here, but there is a pandemic, lives are at risk. Saying there will not be a tour without fans, means there's no tour.
    I would put up with a tour with no fans and in these times put up with watching on tv.

  • It's a shame Covid hasn't killed off this joke of a 'sport'.

    • Andy V replied:
      What was the point of that comment, is your life that empty

  • Why can’t they simply wait until the pandemic is over .

