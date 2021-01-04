Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sale hit back to win an ill-tempered game at Kingsholm which ended with a last-minute unrelated mass brawl

Forwards Ed Slater and Dan Du Preez have been cited over separate incidents in Saturday's Gloucester v Sale Premiership game at Kingsholm.

Gloucester lock Slater, 32, has been charged with dangerous play.

Sale number eight Du Preez's charge is for striking with the shoulder.

His challenge led to home centre Chris Harris being taken off at a time when Gloucester were winning, prior to Sale's late comeback to triumph 22-19 - and provoked some angry words.

"Chris Harris was taken off for a head injury when there's a no-arms shoulder in the back of his head," Gloucester boss George Skivington told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

"No-one looked at it and it should have been dealt with. Regardless of what the officials will say, they'll look back at that and wince."

Both players are now scheduled to appear before an online independent disciplinary panel on Wednesday evening.