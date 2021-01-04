Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Worcester Warriors have signed Scotland's Duhan van der Merwe from Edinburgh for the 2021-22 season.

The 25-year-old 6ft 4ins, 16st winger, who made his Scotland debut in October, is their first signing for next term.

"He's a player who puts bums on seats," said director of rugby Alan Solomons. "Our fans are certainly in for a treat.

"Duhan is an X-factor player. It is absolutely brilliant news for the club that he has decided to join us here. He is an exceptional talent."

The signing announcement is a timely filip for Warriors, who lost five games in a row in the Premiership and European Challenge Cup until four points from the Covid-cancelled New Year's Day fixture with Harlequins lifted them off the foot of the table.

The younger brother of Sale Sharks hooker Akker van der Merwe, the native South African had to complete a three-year Scotland residential qualification at Edinburgh following his move there from Montpellier.

But he made a try-scoring debut for Scotland against Georgia at Murrayfield before adding further tries against Italy in Florence and then Ireland in Dublin.

"I believe he will have a huge impact," added Solomons. "He has now established himself at international level, he has pace and power and is a world-class finisher. And he is also a first-class bloke."

Van der Merwe joins fellow Scotland internationals Cornell du Preez and Duncan Weir, who has been targeted for a return to Glasgow, at Sixways.