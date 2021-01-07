Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Bath's last scheduled Premiership fixture at The Recreation Ground against London Irish was cancelled due to Covid-19 cases at Irish

Gallagher Premiership Venue: The Recreation Ground Date: Friday, 8 January Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Tom de Glanville returns at full-back as Bath make just one change to their starting line-up to face Wasps.

De Glanville gets the nod ahead of Semesa Rokoduguni, with Anthony Watson switching to the wing in his place from the side which lost at Leicester.

Wasps also make only one change from their comprehensive victory over champions Exeter last Saturday.

Thomas Young replaces Tom Willis in the back row, who drops to the bench as Marcus Watson and Brad Shields return.

After a slightly off-colour start to the new season, Wasps' 34-5 win over an under-strength Exeter last Saturday was their fourth straight victory in all competitions.

Bath saw a 14-point lead against Leicester wiped out as they eventually lost 36-31 at Welford Road on Sunday.

Bath: De Glanville; Watson, Joseph, Redpath, McConnochie; Priestland, Spencer; Obano, Dunn, Stuart, McNally, Ewels (capt), Faletau, Underhill, Mercer.

Replacements: Walker, Schoeman, Judge, Stooke, Bayliss, Chudley, Matavesi, Hamer-Webb.

Wasps: Sopoaga; Odogwu, De Jongh, Le Bourgois, Bassett; Umaga, Robson; West, Cruse, Brookes, Launchbury (capt), Rowlands, Gaskell, Young, J Willis.

Replacements: Taylor, McIntyre, Toomaga-Allen, Shields, T Willis, Porter, Gopperth, Watson.

Referee: Matthew Carley.

Rugby Weekly Union podcast - listen and subscribe here