Sexton did not come back on after undergoing a head injury assessment in the first half of Saturday's defeat by Connacht

Pro14: Leinster v Ulster Venue: The RDS, Dublin Date: Friday, 8 January Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster MW and the BBC Sport website

Johnny Sexton is following return to play protocols as Leinster injuries mount for Friday's Pro14 derby against Ulster at the RDS.

The Ireland fly-half underwent a head injury assessment after going off in Saturday's home defeat by Connacht.

Flanker Scott Penny is also following return to play protocols while Jimmy O'Brien and Rory O'Loughlin picked up shoulder injuries in the Connacht game.

On the plus side, Jordan Larmour could return to action this weekend.

Ireland full-back Larmour has been out of action since suffering a dislocated shoulder on Leinster duty in early October.

Leinster said on Monday that Larmour and fly-half Harry Byrne were set to return to training this week as they "seek to step up their recovery".

Ireland back row Rhys Ruddock is set to be available again for Friday's match after recovering from a rib injury.

Garry Ringrose (jaw), Conor O'Brien (knee), Tommy O'Brien (ankle), James Lowe (groin), Tadhg Furlong (calf), Max Deegan (knee), Vakh Abdaladze (back) and Adam Byrne (hamstring) all remain unavailable because of injury.

Ciarán Frawley (hamstring) and Josh Murphy (calf) were late withdrawals from the matchday squad for the Connacht game because of what Leinster described as "minor" injuries and both will undergo further assessment this week.