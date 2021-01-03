Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jon Welsh won 12 Scotland caps and scored one try for his country between 2012 and 2018

Former Scotland prop Jon Welsh has rejoined Newcastle Falcons until the end of the season.

Injury issues contributed to the 34-year-old leaving the club last year.

He previously spent four and a half seasons at Kingston Park, making 57 appearances for the Falcons.

"Jon is a proven performer and an outstanding character, so it's great news that we have been able to add him to our squad," said Newcastle director of rugby Dean Richards.

"He has overcome some injury setbacks over the past couple of years but through a lot of hard work he is fit and in good condition, and has already started training with the squad.

"We are entering a real key phase of the season when the league games start to come thick and fast, and having the likes of Jon to call upon will really strengthen our chances of continuing the strong start we have made to the campaign," Richards added to the club website.