Dan McFarland has praised his young players for their contribution to Ulster's 15-10 win over Munster in Belfast.

Academy players Ethan McIlroy, David McCann, Callum Reid and Nathan Doak all featured as the province won their 10th straight Pro14 game.

Both Ulster and Munster made considerable changes from their last outings, with the hosts seeing out the win having scored all of their points inside the opening 30 minutes on Saturday.

Wing McIlroy, 20, scored his side's second try to mark another impressive display in his breakout year, while Ireland U-20s international McCann contributed well to Ulster presence at the breakdown against a dynamic Munster backrow on his first senior start.

"Ethan McIlroy was man of the match, he's demonstrated over the last while that he looks a good fit. He looks as if it's made for him," said head coach McFarland.

"I thought Dave played really well, he was really involved.

"Plenty to work on obviously with him and Ethan, by no means are they finished products yet."

Reid and Doak both featured as second half replacements while 22-year-old Tom O'Toole came on to make his 50th appearance for the province.

The win sees Ulster extend their lead at the top of Pro14 Conference A, while condemning their inter-provincial rivals to a first league defeat of the season.

Munster did travel north without the vast majority of their international contingent, but gave a strong account of themselves despite never leading in the contest.

"The reason we couldn't get away from them is, particularly in that third quarter, we made too many errors," McFarland reflected.

"They're difficult to play against. The breakdown is extremely difficult, they're very niggly, they're on the wrong side a lot, none of it is clean.

"We didn't get close to their line-out, we often do get close to opposition line-out and their maul was a threat.

"It was a tough game, but very pleased to beat an unbeaten side."