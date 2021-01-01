Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

James Hume (right) is one of only four players retained from the Ulster starting line-up in Sunday's win in Galway

Pro14: Ulster v Munster Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Saturday, 2 January Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster MW, BBC Radio Foyle and the BBC Sport website

Ulster have made 11 changes from Sunday's win over Connacht for Saturday's Pro14 contest against a similarly altered Munster line-up.

James Hume, Ethan McIlroy, Kieran Treadwell and Nick Timoney are the only players retained from the Galway game.

Ireland players Jacob Stockdale, Stuart McCloskey, Billy Burns, John Cooney, Rob Herring and Marty Moore all return.

Munster show 14 changes from their last outing - their win over Clermont - with Shane Daly the only retained player.

Internationals Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Conor Murray, Tadhg Beirne, Peter O'Mahony and CJ Stander are among those who will not be involved in the Belfast contest.

The return of Ulster's six Ireland internationals could give him the home side the edge in Saturday's contest which will see the Irish provincial rivals do battle after winning all their games to date in the Pro14.

Liam Coombes and Ireland hooker Niall Scannell will make their first appearances of the season for Munster with Academy fly-half Ben Healy recovering from a shoulder injury to take over from JJ Hanrahan.

Ireland prop Dave Kilcoyne is included in his first match-day squad since injuring his ankle against Leinster in August.

Both sides have completely changed front rows from their last contests with Eric O'Sullivan, Herring and Moore set to battle against Liam O'Connor and Ireland internationals Scannell and John Ryan.

Tom O'Toole, who was in Ulster's front row in Galway alongside Kyle McCall and John Andrews, is named on a replacements bench which also includes Marcell Coetzee and Ian Madigan.

Sam Carter will captain Ulster from the second row as he takes over from Alan O'Connor who led Dan McFarland's side at the Sportsground.

David McCann will make his first senior start for Ulster at openside flanker and is joined in the back row by Matty Rea and Timoney.

Ulster Academy duo Callum Reid and Nathan Doak could make their debuts after also being named in the replacements.

Scrum-half Doak is a son of former Ulster player and head coach Neil Doak while Reid is a prop.

Ulster: Stockdale, Faddes, Hume, McCloskey, McIlroy; Burns, Cooney; O'Sullivan, Herring, Moore; Treadwell, Carter (capt); Matty Rea, McCann, Timoney.

Replacements: McBurney, Reid, O'Toole, D O'Connor, Coetzee, Doak, Madigan, Moxham.

Munster: Daly; Nash, Goggin, R Scannell, L Coombes; Healy, Casey; O'Connor, N Scannell, Ryan; F Wycherley, Holland (capt); O'Donoghue, Cloete,O'Sullivan.

Replacements: Marshall, Kilcoyne, Salanoa, Ahern, O'Donnell, McCarthy, Crowley, Sweetnam.