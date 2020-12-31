Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Glasgow co-captain Fraser Brown has been in impressive form for club and country

Glasgow Warriors trio Fraser Brown, George Horne and Alex Allan have been ruled out of Scotland's Six Nations campaign through injury.

Forward Brown and scrum-half Horne will be missing for at least three months, with prop Allan expected to sit out the rest of the season.

Brown suffered a neck injury playing in Scotland's loss to Ireland this month.

Horne needs surgery on a foot injury that developed during Scotland training and Allan has had an ankle operation.

Allan picked up an Achilles injury while playing for Warriors in the Pro12 against Dragons in early December.