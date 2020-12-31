Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Cardiff Blues centre Rey Lee-Lo suffered a heavy blow to the head against Ulster earlier this season

Pro14: Cardiff Blues v Ospreys Venue : Cardiff City Stadium Date : Friday, 1 January Kick-off : 19:35 GMT Coverage : Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live scores; highlights on Scrum V, BBC Two Wales, Sun, 3 Jan from 17:30 GMT

Cardiff Blues have made seven changes for the New Year's Day derby against Ospreys at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Rey Lee-Lo returns for the Blues in midfield while Tomos Williams replaces fellow Wales scrum-half Lloyd Williams.

Ospreys also make a change at scrum-half, with Rhys Webb starting in place of Reuben Morgan-Williams.

Toby Booth also makes four changes to the pack, including a new front row of Rhodri Jones, Ifan Phillips and Ma'afu Fia.

Sam Cross completes the changes to the forwards while the final Ospreys change sees Kieran Williams replace Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler in midfield.

There is a new-look prop partnership for the Blues in the front row as Dmitri Arhip replaces Dillon Lewis and Rhys Carré makes his first start of the season for the region.

Shane Lewis-Hughes also returns for the Blues, joining James Botham and Josh Turnbull in the back row.

"It wasn't the prettiest of wins last week, but it was a real tough, gritty contest and we can come away with confidence after winning that arm-wrestle and sealing the victory," said Blues head coach John Mulvihill.

Cardiff Blues: Amos; Adams, Lee-Lo, Smith, Summerhill; Tovey, T Williams; Carré, Dacey, Arhip, Davies, Thornton, Lewis-Hughes, Botham, Turnbull

Replacements: Belcher, Domachowski, Assiratti, Ratti, Lawrence, Ll Williams, Scully, Halaholo

Ospreys: Evans; North, S Williams, K Williams, Morgan; Myler, Webb; Jones, Phillips, Fia, Beard, Davies, Lydiate, Tipuric (capt), Cross

Replacements: Otten, Smith, Botha, Ashley, Griffiths, Morgan-Williams, Wheeler, Protheroe

Referee: Ben Whitehouse (WRU)

Assistant Referees: Craig Evans and Dan Jones (both WRU)

TMO: Rhys Thomas (WRU)