Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Ospreys captain Justin Tipuric reflects on new rule added for Rainbow Cup

Pro14: Ospreys v Cardiff Blues Venue: Liberty Stadium Date: Sat, 24 April Kick-off: 17:15 BST Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales commentary on the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live scores; as live on S4C from 20:35 BST; highlights on Scrum V, BBC Two Wales, Sun, 25 from 20:00 BST and later on demand.

New Zealand flanker Ethan Roots will make his Ospreys debut in their Pro14 Rainbow Cup opener against Cardiff Blues.

Wales quartet Justin Tipuric, George North, Adam Beard and Owen Watkin start.

Cardiff Blues director of rugby Dai Young has made 14 changes from the team that lost to London Irish in the European Challenge Cup.

Hooker Kirby Myhill leads Blues in the new competition's first Welsh derby.

Dragons host Scarlets in the second game on Sunday.

Wales and Ospreys lock Bradley Davies returns as a replacement after a five-month lay-off because of a shoulder injury.

Ethan Roots featured in the Crusaders squad in 2020 and has also played for North Harbour in the Mitre 10 Cup.

"We haven't played for a while and we are excited about playing again," said Ospreys head coach Toby Booth.

"We will be looking to strike a balance between giving players an opportunity that deserve an opportunity and trying to improve our performances.

"It's important we finish the season well. We are only nine months into this project and the more time we get executing and practicing our principles of what we want to be, the better.

"This is a different competition for us all and it does provide you with an opportunity to experiment if you want. For us, it's all about refining what we do."

This is the first match for Young in permanent charge at Cardiff Blues since he confirmed a long-term deal after initially coming in on an interim basis.

"We have decided to mix the squad up a little bit in our first couple of games as we have a lot of guys who have not played a lot of rugby this season," said Young.

Pro14 Rainbow Cup: Health reasons 'must come first'

"I didn't come into the job until January, and have now agreed a long-term deal, and I want to see all of the players in contention in our squad playing in competitive games before we go into pre-season.

"It's important that I see them out on the pitch so I can get a better understanding of their abilities and make up my own mind on them."

Ospreys: Dan Evans; George North, Owen Watkin, Keiran Williams, Mat Protheroe; Josh Thomas, Matthew Aubrey; Nicky Smith, Ifan Phillips, Tom Botha, Adam Beard, Rhys Davies, Ethan Roots, Justin Tipuric (capt), Morgan Morris.

Replacements: Sam Parry, Jordan Lay, Rhys Henry, Bradley Davies, Sam Cross, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Joe Hawkins, Cai Evans.

Cardiff Blues: Ben Thomas; Jason Harries, Owen Lane, Max Llewellyn, Hallam Amos; Jason Tovey, Lewis Jones; Rhys Gill, Kirby Myhill (capt), Keiron Assiratti, Ben Murphy, Rory Thornton, Alun Lawrence, Gwilym Bradley, James Ratti.

Replacements: Liam Belcher, Rhys Carre, Will Davies-King, Teddy Williams, Olly Robinson, Ellis Bevan, Dan Fish, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso.

Referee: Sam Grove-White (SRU)

Assistant referees: Adam Jones, Mike English (both WRU)

TMO: Jon Mason (WRU)