Nick Tompkins is at Dragons on a season-long loan from Saracens

Pro14: Scarlets v Dragons Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Fri, 1 Jan Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C; live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live scores; highlights on Scrum V, BBC Two Wales, Sun, 3 Jan from 17:30 GMT

Wales full-back Liam Williams is set to return for Scarlets after injury when they face Dragons in Llanelli on New Year's Day.

The British and Irish Lion suffered an ankle injury on Autumn Nations Cup duty for Wales in December.

Wales centre Nick Tompkins returns for Dean Ryan's Dragons after compassionate leave.

But the visitors are without Wales international half-backs Rhodri Williams and Sam Davies.

Rhodri Williams is self-isolating after coming into close contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

Davies has yet to fully recover from the calf strain that forced him out in the build-up to Dragons' European Champions Cup defeat at Bordeaux-Begles on 19 December.

Wales prop Wyn Jones will make his 100th Scarlets appearance for the hosts, who also have backs Tom Prydie and Paul Asquith available again along with back-rower Sione Kalamafoni.

Scarlets boss Glenn Delaney hopes his side will take claim a second successive Welsh derby win, having pipped Ospreys at the death on Boxing Day at the same venue.

Dragons suffered a similar fate as Ospreys when they succumbed to Cardiff Blues on the same day.

Scarlets: TBC

Dragons: TBC

Referee: Nigel Owens (WRU)

Assistant referees: Adam Jones, Gwyn Morris (both WRU)

TMO: Wayne Davies (WRU)