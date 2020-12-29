Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Cummings has played in Scotland's last 17 Tests

Scotland second-row Scott Cummings has signed a new "multi-year contract" with Glasgow Warriors.

The 24-year-old has become an integral player for club and country, having played the last 17 Tests for Scotland.

He has made 73 appearances for Glasgow after breaking through from the academy six years ago.

"Staying at Glasgow was quite an easy decision for me," Cummings told the Pro14 club's website external-link .

"Getting to play for the club that I grew up supporting is an amazing feeling. We've got a great, hard-working group of guys that want to push on."