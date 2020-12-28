Madigan runs in a try for Ireland against Italy during the 2016 Six Nations

Ian Madigan says he is not going to "shirk" away from his goal of securing an Ireland recall after inspiring Ulster to a gritty win over Connacht.

The experienced fly-half converted eight of his nine kicks to help lift Ulster to a 32-19 Pro14 win in Galway.

Madigan has 30 Ireland caps to his name, the last of which came in 2016.

"You're not going to be competitive at your own province if that isn't your goal," said Madigan when asked about a national team return.

"I knew time was ticking and I had to come back if I wanted to play for Ireland again and it was going to have to be sooner rather than later.

"Obviously there are challenges because Billy (Burns) is going really well and he's a quality player. There are also plenty of other good out-halves in Ireland.

"When I get my opportunities, I just want to go out there, enjoy them and do my best."

Madigan signed for Ulster ahead of the 2020-21 campaign having spent a year in France with Bordeaux and three seasons with Bristol Bears after leaving Leinster in 2016.

And while the 31-year-old Dubliner admits there is "a lot of work" to do before he can re-establish himself in the international set-up, he spoke of having had his confidence boosted by Ireland head coach Andy Farrell, who in August said the door remains open for Madigan's return.

"He (Farrell) gave me a nice confidence boost when he name-checked me in the media and that was much appreciated," added Madigan.

"It's always nice to be name-checked by the Ireland coach when you've been away for a couple of years.

"I'm working hard every day and if the call comes, great. If it doesn't, at least I know I'll have been true to myself and worked really hard to do my best to try and get in."

Madigan kicked eight of his nine kicks in Ulster's win over Connacht

Ulster squad have utmost respect for Coetzee

Prior to the win over Connacht, Ulster confirmed that influential back row Marcell Coetzee would be leaving the province at the end of the 2020-21 season.

On Monday, Pretoria-based franchise the Bulls - who will join the Pro14 in 2021 - confirmed the signing of Coetzee.

And while the loss of the 30-time South Africa international will likely be sorely felt by Ulster, Madigan has backed the young members of the squad to fill the void left by Coetzee's departure.

"Internally we know what's happened with Marcell," said Madigan.

"Every player at the club has the utmost respect for him. He came in during the week, he stepped up, he spoke really well, and we all understand that.

"He wants to go back to his home country. He's a guy who comes in every day, gives 100% in training and 100% on the field and we get that.

"We know as a collective that the group is really strong. There are great young guys coming through. The likes of Dave McCann, who will be ready to step up."