Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Duncan Weir has won 30 international caps for Scotland since making his debut in 2012

Worcester boss Alan Solomons has rejected the suggestion that speculation over Duncan Weir's future was behind the decision not to use him in Saturday's defeat at Northampton.

The Scotland fly-half, 29, who has been linked with a return to his first club Glasgow Warriors, was left on the bench at Franklin's Gardens on Boxing Day.

But Solomons told BBC Hereford & Worcester: "That's not correct.

"He's contracted to us. He's been a great servant for Worcester."

He added: "But we pick on what we see. We do things fairly.

"Billy Searle was going really well, the game was pretty tight and we were in with a shout for a bonus point at least.

"There was no need to make that change."

Weir, who is in the final year of an extended contract signed in December 2018, has scored seven tries and amassed a total of 433 points in his 48 appearances for Worcester since joining from Edinburgh in 2018.

But he has had more game time for Scotland this season than he has had for Worcester.

He played for his country in the Autumn Nations Cup games against Italy and France but he has made just one 51-minute appearance for the Warriors, which came in the home defeat by Bath on 5 December.

The reported impending return to Glasgow, for whom Weir made well over 100 appearances before leaving for Edinburgh in 2016, comes in the wake of the injury to his international rival Adam Hastings, who himself is to come south to join Gloucester next season.

Pressure building for Warriors

Worcester boss Solomons has the job of lifting his side, now bottom of the Premiership, for the home game with Harlequins on New Year's Day.

With Worcestershire still under Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions, the game at Sixways looks like being the only one of the six holiday weekend Premiership fixtures which will be played in front of a crowd.

And Solomons hopes their home support can help trigger a more positive outcome after five defeats on the bounce - three in the Premiership and two in the European Challenge Cup.

"I hope the fans are there," he said. "And I'm sure they will not be disappointed.

"The performance at Northampton was better than our performances previously this season. We didn't get the rewards as we didn't take those opportunities."

When asked if he feels any pressure after seeing Worcester tumble to the foot of the league table, he added: "No, I don't. The Premiership is a marathon, not a spirit.

"We've only just started and the spirit amongst the players is good. I don't feel any pressure. I don't think like that at all."