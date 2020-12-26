Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Coetzee is set to join Pretoria-based side the Bulls

Replacing Marcell Coetzee will be "virtually impossible" for Ulster, says former fly-half Ian Humphreys.

Back row Coetzee is set to join South African franchise the Bulls having announced he will leave Ulster at the end of the season despite being contracted until 2022.

The Springbok has become one of the province's most influential players since joining from the Sharks in 2016.

Ulster are unhappy with the "played-led" situation.

"It's very disappointing for Ulster because Marcell really is one of a kind," Humphreys told BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound programme.

"In terms of ball carrying, you get a couple of guys like that but the fact that he was there every ball carry. Available, wanting to carry, so aggressive, so fit.

"I don't envy (Operations Director) Bryn Cunningham trying to find that replacement."

The number eight's absence was felt in Ulster's recent a European defeat by Gloucester, which he missed after sustaining a head injury against Toulouse.

The South African is undoubtedly the province's biggest threat at the breakdown while his ball-carrying ability has been on full display during Ulster's winning start to the Pro14 season.

"There must have been a stretch there for 18 months where Marcell was man of the match 75-80% of the time and if he wasn't man of the match he was very close to it," said Humphreys.

"The big thing is they don't try and replace him with a like-for-like replacement because there isn't one at the minute really.

"Although Ulster have a couple of good lads coming through, I don't think there's anybody that really stands out at the minute as a replacement that can play week in week out at the level Marcell did."

Lions and World Cup dreams may have driven desire

Coetzee, 29, cited a desire to return home as the primary reason for his decision to push for an Ulster exit.

He arrived in Ireland with 25 South Africa caps and has added just four more since, with injury hampering his prospects at both club and international level.

Pretoria-based Blues are one of four South African franchises that will be introduced to Pro14 clubs in a special Rainbow Cup in the spring with a view to permanently entering the league next season.

"As somebody who has played abroad myself sometimes it's nice to have the ability to go back home."

"You can understand with South African clubs coming into the Pro14, with South African rugby keen to build on their World Cup win, he probably wants to get home and make sure he's involved for the next opportunity to play against the Lions in the summer and the next World Cup."

It is anticipated that Coetzee's move to the Blues will be confirmed on Monday morning.