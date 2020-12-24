Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Gloucester are currently ninth in the Premiership table

Premiership side Gloucester have signed number eight Seb Nagle-Taylor on a permanent contract for the 2021-22 season.

Nagle-Taylor joined the Cherry and Whites on a short-term loan at the start of this season from Championship side Hartpury College.

The 26-year-old will now return to Hartpury ahead of their new campaign which begins in March.

He will then link up with Johan Ackermann's side in the summer of 2021.