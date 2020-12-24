Premiership: Sale Sharks v Wasps
|Aviva Premiership
|Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Sunday, 27 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website
Interim head coach Paul Deacon makes eight changes for Sale's first Premiership match since Steve Diamond's departure earlier this month.
England international Tom Curry is the most notable returnee as five internationals rejoin the line-up.
Will Rowlands starts for Wasps while Jack Willis, Joe Launchbury and Jacob Umaga are rested.
Michael Le Bourgeois starts ahead of Jimmy Gopperth and Tom West is also brought into the starting XV.
The Sale squad also includes Valerey Morozov and Coenie Oosthuizen who return to the Sharks pack on Sunday. Cobus Wiese and Daniel du Preez also start.
Sale Sharks: Sam James, Luke James, Janse van Rensburg, Hill, Yarde, MacGinty, de Klerk (capt); Morozov, van der Merwe, Oosthuizen, Postlethwaite, JP du Preez, Wiese, Curry, du Preez
Replacements: Langdon, Harrison, John, Phillips, Dugdale, Cliff, du Preez, Roebuck
Wasps: Sopoaga, Kibirige, Odogwu, Le Bourgeois, Bassett; Atkinson, Porter; West, Cruse, Brookes, Rowlands, Gaskell, Morris, Young, (capt) Barbeary
Replacements: Taylor, McIntyre, Toomaga-Allen, Douglas, T.Willis, Robson, Gopperth, de Jongh
