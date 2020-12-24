Premiership: Northampton Saints v Worcester Warriors
|Aviva Premiership
|Venue: Franklin's Gardens Date: Saturday, 26 December Kick-off: 16:30 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website
Northampton make eight changes for Saturday's Premiership game against Worcester Warriors.
Co-captain Lewis Ludlam and Wales international Dan Biggar return as George Furbank reverts back to 15.
Worcester tight-head prop Nick Schonert and former England flanker Matt Kvesic start for the Warriors.
Francois Hougaard and Billy Searle renew their half-back partnership while prop Ethan Waller and hooker Niall Annett also return.
Northampton Saints: Furbank; Proctor, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Tuala; Biggar, Mitchell; Waller (co-capt), Matavesi, Hill; Ribbans, Isiekwe; Lawes, Ludlam (co-capt), Harrison
Replacements: Haywood, van Wyk, Franks, Moon, Adendorff, James, Collins, Naiyaravoro
Worcester Warriors: Nanai; Humphreys, Lawrence, Beck, David; Searle, Hougaard; Waller, Annett, Schonert; Clegg, A Kitchener; Hill (capt), Kvesic, Mama.
Replacements: Cutting, Thomas, Palframan, Batley, du Preez, Simpson, Weir, O Morris.
