Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Reidy picked up a shoulder injury in Ulster's heartbreaking European defeat by Glasgow

Pro14: Connacht v Ulster Venue: The Sportsground, Galway Date: Sunday, 27 December Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster MW and BBC Radio Foyle, online, BBC app and BBC Sounds

Back row Sean Reidy has been added to Ulster's already lengthy injury list for Sunday's Pro14 contest against Connacht in Galway.

Reidy sustained a shoulder injury in Saturday's heartbreaking Heineken Champions Cup defeat by Gloucester.

Coach Dan McFarland said that Reidy's injury is "being looked at".

Marcell Coetzee and Sam Carter are continuing to follow return to play protocols so there remains a chance they could feature in Galway.

Influential back row Coetzee and Carter both missed the Gloucester defeat which almost certainly ended Ulster's European hopes after having sustained concussion in the opening Champions Cup home reverse against Toulouse.

Hooker Adam McBurney will also not be involved in The Sportsound contest as he has a hamstring injury though on the plus side, Kieran Treadwell should be in contention again after serving a three-week suspension.

Ulster's injuries have already robbed them of Ireland backs Will Addison and Luke Marshall plus exciting young winger Robert Baloucoune.

During previous festive periods, Ulster have sometimes left out some of their big names for interpro trips but McFarland was giving nothing away when asked about his possible selection for this weekend.

"We won't be talking about selection yet. You'll find that out 24 hours before the game."

More to follow.