Heineken Champions Cup: Coronavirus cancellation rules "far too harsh", says Ugo Monye

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments13

Stuart Hogg scores a try for Exeter
Title-holders Exeter's Champions Cup quarter-final hopes were dealt a blow by their cancelled game at Toulouse

Heineken Champions Cup rules handing a 28-0 defeat to sides responsible for coronavirus-related cancellations are "far too harsh", says former England wing Ugo Monye.

Four fixtures were cancelled last weekend because of Covid-19 outbreaks.

The tournament has adopted a condensed format this year and Monye fears the sanctions will mean the best eight teams do not reach the quarter-finals.

"It feels far too harsh a sanction in a condensed season," he said.

Monye continued on BBC Radio 5 Live's Rugby Union Weekly: "There is no blame in this pandemic.

"The game needs an element of empathy, this feels quite clinical."

Defending champions Exeter Chiefs were given a 28-0 loss, meaning their opponents Toulouse took a maximum five points from the fixture, after a coronavirus outbreak at the club.

With four sides advancing from each 12-team pool, the result means Chiefs might not reach the last eight even if they take maximum points from their final two group games.

Glasgow were also given a 28-0 loss as their game against Lyon was called off because of Warriors' exposure to Exeter the weekend before.

Bath and Toulon suffered similar fates, with the French side pulling out of their game at Scarlets less than two hours before kick-off because of safety concerns after a positive coronavirus test at the Welsh club.

"It doesn't sit well with me," Monye added.

"Exeter Chiefs, the current champions, can now only get a maximum of 15 points and might not even get to the quarter-finals for something totally out of their control.

"If you've done everything you can to follow the guidelines then why should you be punished?

"My fear is, you might not have the eight best teams in the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals.

"You will just have the ones that managed to dodge the virus the best or just got lucky with it."

'Racing defeat rocked me to the core' - Ashton

Chris Ashton is tackled
Chris Ashton played in Harlequins' defeat to Racing 92 on Sunday

Premiership side Harlequins' match against French team Racing 92 did go ahead, with the hosts suffering a bruising 49-7 defeat. by last season's finalists.

Quins could only muster one try, through Scott Steele, to Racing's seven and are now left with almost no chance of reaching the last eight.

"It has rocked me to the core," Harlequins wing Chris Ashton said.

"It was embarrassing. I've not been beaten like that since I was about 18. It is going to take me a while to get over it.

"I had hoped to get to the end of rugby without that happening so it has cut me deep."

'People are as excited about Barbeary as they were Itoje' - Care

Alfie Barbeary celebrates scoring a try
Alfie Barbeary scored two tries in Wasps' win against Montpellier

Fellow English side Wasps enjoyed more success as they beat Montpellier 33-14 and now sit second in Pool A.

Number eight Alfie Barbeary, usually a hooker, scored two tries and set up another in a rampaging man-of-the-match performance for the hosts.

Harlequins scrum-half Danny Care praised Barbeary, comparing the 20-year-old to a young Maro Itoje.

"He looks tough, he's got half his front teeth missing," Care added.

"When he's playing he looks like he wants to hurt people with and without the ball. People are as excited about him as they were about Maro Itoje five or six years ago."

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

13 comments

  • This competition will always carry a footnote whichever team wins it. The nature of rugby union as a full contact sport is well understood. The other article about concussion is possibly more alarming for the future. Does anyone really believe that only 20% of players suffer concussion, I suspect that Brian O'Driscoll's uncle would cite a much higher percentage?

  • It would be shame if Exeter cannot defend their title going out of competition due to Covid.

  • There’s no easy fix to this unfortunately. Right now, the concerns over the disease are higher than summer. Vaccine or not, we are currently on a downward spiral. 2 young Newcastle footballers are suffering from long covid. They may not be alone and it could ruin, both careers & quality of life. It will be a lost season, people need to enjoy it best they can.

  • It goes against all sporting justice that a team forced to self isolate, because an opponent in a previous match tested positive, should be punished.

  • The new format was an unnecessarily complicated mess to start with, it has now descended into farce.
    At a critical time for the sport for many reasons, the lack of competent leadership and governance is very worrying.

  • Each time a game is cancelled and a 28 nil result is awarded it devalues the competition. Will the winners be the best team or the team that was luckiest with the virus?

    On a different topic will Eddie pick the Saracens players for the 6Ns even though they won't have played a competitive game?

  • There has to be a way of allowing teams to progress in the competition, but I agree this is not particularly fair (although there’s a lot right now that’s not fair!).

    I especially feel for teams like Glasgow - hit with a loss when all they had done was to self isolate because of playing a team a week earlier with a subsequent outbreak.

  • Rob Baxter had no sympathy with Sale and so presumably believes in forfeiting. Right now who cares if it is not the best 8 teams who qualify , we are lucky to be watching rugby and the players are keeping their jobs.

    • Whale of Iz replied:
      No sympathy at all for Exeter, their "holier than thou" attitude is irritating. Glasgow have suffered because Exeter did not control their players. Add to that, Exeter rugby is just dull.

  • 28-0 is harsh, especially for clubs who didn't even have an outbreak. For example Glasgow were forced to cancel, not because they had any COVID cases, but because they had recently played a club that subsequently had cases. In this instance, wouldn't a 14-7 result to the higher-ranked team be fairer? No try-scoring bonus point for the 'winner' and a losing bonus point for the 'loser'?

  • It will be interesting to see if any Scarlets players listed in the match 23 test positive in this weeks round of testing. If any do I expect the result of the Toulon game to be reversed on appeal.

  • Bit late with his criticism- season already underway. This is about fulfilling tv contracts and getting games on tv - and not about the comp.
    Ra ra in big trouble with head injuries - 28 nil safest way - and often most entertaining way - to play the game

  • Love how he was quick to put the boot in on Sale. Same with Baxter, saying how he couldnt believe a club can have an outbreak

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured