Ringrose went off for treatment after taking a blow to the jaw in Leinster's win over Northampton although he later came back on

Garry Ringrose will miss Leinster's game against Munster on Boxing Day after taking a further blow to the jaw in his comeback match on Saturday.

Ringrose returned to action after six weeks out in the Heineken Champions Cup win over Northampton but collided with team-mate Jimmy O'Brien early on.

The Ireland centre came back on after receiving treatment.

Leinster coach Stuart Lancaster said Ringrose's latest injury isn't as serious as his jaw break in October.

"It's on the other side and it's not as serious. Hopefully he's going to be back a lot quicker this time around," said the former England coach.

Ringrose broke his jaw in October during Ireland's Six Nations win over Italy.

His Ireland team-mates Johnny Sexton (dead leg) and Caelan Doris (calf) and Caelan Doris (calf) will not be considered for selection for Saturday's game as they have been given what Leinster describe as a "week off" as they continue to recuperate from seemingly minor knocks.

Ed Byrne has returned to full training following a calf injury while Rhys Ruddock (bruised ribs), Harry Byrne (back) and full-back O'Brien (return to play protocols) will be assessed later in the week.

Ireland back row Jack Conan could return to action for the first time since sustaining a neck injury in early October.

Both Leinster and Munster have won their opening seven Pro14 games with the champions having achieved bonus-point victories in all of their contests to date.