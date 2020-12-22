Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

John Mulvihill is in his third season in charge at Cardiff Blues

Pro14: Dragons v Cardiff Blues Venue: Rodney Parade Date: Saturday, 26 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website and app

Cardiff Blues will be without head coach John Mulvihill for the Boxing Day derby against Dragons.

Mulvihill is self-isolating after coming into contact with a player who has tested positive for Covid-19.

The coach attended a one-on-one meeting with a member of the senior squad on Friday, who has since returned a positive test after displaying mild symptoms.

The Pro14 match is still scheduled to go ahead.

Two squad members, who share the same house, have tested positive for Covid-19 following a community transmission and are now adhering to all Public Health Wales guidelines.

During Cardiff Blues' weekly round of Covid-19 testing, no further positive cases were identified and Mulvihill returned a negative result.

However, as per Public Health Wales guidelines, he must isolate for 10 days from the date of exposure.

Mulvihill will remain in close communications with the squad this week, with team meetings already taking place online, and will be linked up live to the coaches box at Rodney Parade.

Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan missed the Pro14 match against Munster in November after being forced to self-isolate after being a close contact of a positive test.