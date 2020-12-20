Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

A win over New Zealand and two draws with Australia helped Argentina finish second in this year's Rugby Championship

Bristol Bears have signed Argentina prop Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro until the end of the Premiership season.

The 31-year-old is set to join in January and cover tight-head Kyle Sinckler, who is likely to be selected by England for the Six Nations.

Chaparro has 54 caps for the Pumas and helped them beat New Zealand in the Rugby Championship last month.

"Nahuel plays both sides of the scrum which will be invaluable for our team," said Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam.

Chaparro most recently played his club rugby for Los Jaguares in his native country, but has also represented Dragons and Lyon.