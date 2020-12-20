Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jamie Bhatti has won 16 caps for Scotland

Bath have signed Scotland international prop Jamie Bhatti from Edinburgh for the rest of the 2020-21 season.

The 27-year-old Stirling-born former Ayr and Glasgow Warriors forward has been brought in as cover for injured loose-head Lewis Boyce.

Bhatti spent the 2019-20 season with Edinburgh after three years with Pro 14 rivals Glasgow.

"Jamie's the right fit for our club. He brings a raw edge with his game," said Bath director of rugby Stuart Hooper.

"We have decided to bring in a player of Jamie's quality to ensure our standards at the set-piece are kept high and I'm confident he will add his quality."

Bhatti won the first of his 16 caps for Scotland in 2017 when he came off the bench in all three 2017 Autumn Tests against Samoa, New Zealand and Australia.

He then helped Scotland reach third place in the final table when he played all five Six Nations matches in 2018.

Bath have made a mixed start to the new season, losing their first two Premiership matches before winning at Worcester. They then lost to Scarlets in the European Champions Cup, before the postponement of Saturday's meeting with La Rochelle.

The game was cancelled due to Covid-19 outbreaks as 12 Bath players were forced to isolate after a positive test in the Scarlets camp.

Their next fixture is scheduled to be at home to London Irish on Boxing Day.