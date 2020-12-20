Harlequins 7-49 Racing 92: Visitors run in seven tries in ruthless display

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Teddy Thomas
Teddy Thomas scored the first of seven tries for Racing 92
Heineken Champions Cup
Harlequins (0) 7
Tries: Steele Cons: Smith
Racing 92 (20) 49
Tries: Thomas, Le Guen, Zebo, Colombe, Taofifenua, Baubigny, Trinh-Duc Cons: Machenaud 3, Trinh-Duc 2 Pens: Machenaud 2

Racing 92 ruthlessly saw off Harlequins with a bonus-point win that gives them a strong chance of qualifying for the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals.

A Teddy Thomas score three minutes in set the tone as the Top 14 outfit ran in seven tries at Twickenham Stoop.

The visitors were 35-0 up before Harlequins mustered a response through a Scott Steele try on the hour mark.

Racing have a maximum 10 points in Pool B but Harlequins remain winless and without a point after two games.

Clinical Racing too hot for hosts

After an opening defeat by Munster, Harlequins head coach Paul Gustard said his side must improve to get anything from a "formidable" Racing team.

They got off to the worst possible start against a side who have been beaten finalists twice in the past three years, as Thomas punched through a hole to race over after three minutes.

Marcus Smith hit the post with a long-range penalty as Harlequins looked to respond but Maxime Machenaud soon increased the visitors' lead with a penalty of his own, adding another later in the half.

Kevin le Guen burrowed over from the back of a maul to complete the first-half haul and immediately after the interval Simon Zebo finished on the left for his 32nd try in the competition.

With half an hour to go, the Parisians already had a bonus point.

Replacement Georges Henri Colombe crashed over and a delightful kick to the corner from fly-half Finn Russell allowed Donovan Taofifenua to also cross.

Steele scampered over for a consolation as Racing briefly switched off, only to re-establish their advantage through Teddy Baubigny following sustained pressure.

Francois Trinh-Duc made it seven tries for the visitors, and even a final flourish for Quins was chalked off after an infringement by Chris Ashton in the build-up to Alex Dombrandt's score.

Line-ups

Harlequins: Brown; Earle, Marchant, Tapuai, Murley; Smith, Care; Marler, Baldwin, Louw, Tizard, Young, Lawday, Evans, Dombrandt (capt).

Replacements: Elia, Els, Baxter, Lamb, J Chisholm, Steele, Lang, Ashton

Racing 92: Zebo; Thomas, Beale, Chavancy (capt.), Taofifenua; Russell, Machenaud; Ben Arous, Le Guen, Oz, Le Roux, Bird, Lauret, Chouzenoux, Sanconnie.

Replacements: Baubigny, Kolingar, Colombe, Ryan, Diallo, Le Garrec, Trinh-Duc, Imhoff.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured