Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ospreys signed former Scarlet George North from Northampton ahead of the 2018-19 season

Pro14: Ospreys v Scarlets Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Saturday, 26 December Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, the BBC Sport website and app

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth says wing George North is playing with "a smile back on his face" as they prepare to face his former team Scarlets in a Pro14 Welsh derby on Boxing Day.

North's try helped Ospreys to a bonus-point win at Worcester in the European Challenge Cup on Saturday.

Booth says Wales and British and Irish Lions wing North was "frustrated" in their previous win over Castres.

"He thought he didn't influence the [Castres] game," said Booth.

"He beats himself up about that. We spoke how he can influence the game and you've got to wait for those world class moments."

North, 28, was in Wales' autumn squad and became the youngest player in the sport's history to win 100 caps when he came off the bench as their Six Nations ended in defeat by Scotland.

He then played for Ospreys during the Autumn Nations Cup tournament before returning to Test duty as a try-scoring centre as Wayne Pivac's side beat Italy to finish fifth.

Booth was pleased to see an influential performance from North in Ospreys second Challenge Cup game.

"He created havoc down his flank [at Worcester] and made a lot of inroads into them.

"And then obviously to finish that first phase try, which we'd worked on in training, was great.

"George is excited and he's got a smile back on his face and George plays best when he does that."

Ospreys' encounter with Scarlets was originally scheduled to be played at Liberty Stadium, but landlords Swansea City are in the process of replacing the pitch.

The west Wales derby will instead most likely be played behind closed doors at Parc y Scarlets.

Booth also hopes veteran fly-half Stephen Myler can continue to prove doubters of the summer signing wrong.

Myler came in to cover Wales fly-half Gareth Anscombe's continued injury absence.

"Steve Myler has been absolutely instrumental in the resurgence of the Ospreys for sure," Booth said.

"There were a few eyebrows probably raised when I dragged another Englishman across the bridge.

"I've known Steve Myler for a long time and I know what he brings.

"And in a team we are trying to develop a lot of young players, having a steady head and a very consistent performer and a leader is important.

"I thought he was excellent, staying calm under pressure, never looked flustered and led the team by example."

Ospreys confidence rising

Booth believes Myler, North and their team-mates are slowly regaining confidence after a poor 2019-20 season that meant them missing out on top flight European action this season.

After two rounds, the Swansea-based team are level on points with London Irish at the top of the tournament table.

"The big thing for us is we know with the shortened format that you need to win, especially with games being cancelled," said Booth.

"There's even more things to negotiate, things that are out of your control.

"To get the game on and playing is the first thing and credit to our medical staff for managing what is a very difficult situation.

"Then to take control of what you can and to be sitting two wins from two with bonus points sets you up nicely.

"If you add the Pro14 we've won three in a row and the boys are starting to believe what we are doing."