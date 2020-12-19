Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Cardiff Blues' European Challenge Cup match against Stade Francais has been cancelled because of the French side's Covid-19 concerns.

Stade faced Benetton in their opening game of the competition last weekend and the Italian side have recorded a number of positive Covid-19 tests.

European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR), the competition organiser, has decided the game should be cancelled.

Blues have been awarded a 28-0 win as well as five match points.

Stade lost 44-20 at home to Benetton in their opening Challenge Cup game on 11 December.

In statement the EPCR said: "There is no evidence that any Paris players or staff were exposed to the virus during the Round 1 fixture."

Stade Francais staff and players subsequently tested negative for the virus and a Medical Risk Assessment Committee was satisfied the game against Blues could go ahead at Rodney Parade on Sunday.

But the French side were reluctant to travel to Wales and informed the EPCR of their concerns.