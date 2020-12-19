Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Zoe Harrison scored a try and was sin-binned for Saracens

Saracens recorded a seventh successive bonus-point win to maintain their unbeaten start and go level on points with Premier 15s leaders Harlequins.

The hosts recovered a 12-point deficit to beat Loughborough Lightning 29-24.

Wasps continued their strong start thanks to a 29-17 win over Gloucester-Hartpury, with Bianca Blackburn's late try earning the hosts a bonus point.

Exeter Chiefs enjoyed their third win of the season with a 38-0 success against Sale Sharks.

Meanwhile, Bristol Bears claimed a 50-3 win at bottom side Darlington Mowden Park Sharks.

With Harlequins not playing until Sunday, Saracens were looking to take advantage but were not given an easy ride by Loughborough.

Captain Lotte Clapp put the hosts ahead with a score in the corner and Zoe Harrison scored a superb individual try after Lark Davies had pulled Loughborough level.

Davies added her second and Rhona Lloyd extended Lightning's lead to 12 points before Saracens fought back with three unanswered tries.

Marlie Packer crossed just before half-time and May Campbell added another soon after to bring the hosts within touching distance.

Saracens then made their pressure count as Sophie de Goede went in from close range to seal the bonus point, though the hosts had to hold on after Harrison was sin-binned late on.